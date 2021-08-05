Billy Gilmour Reveals How He Won Thomas Tuchel's Trust Ahead of Norwich Loan

The midfielder has opened up on his relationship with Tuchel.

Billy Gilmour has opened up on his relationship with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and explains how he earned the trust of the German.

Gilmour will spend the 2021/22 season on loan at Norwich City.

Speaking on Pro:Direct Soccer's Pavement to Pitch, Gilmour discussed working under Tuchel.

Speaking on when Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard earlier in the year, the Scottish international said: "It was different, it's hard. I wasn't really playing much at the start.

"I just kept working hard in training, proving to him that I was ready he could count on me, trust me. Then I played a couple of games, I played Manchester City, Fulham and then Arsenal and he came up to me and said: 'I trust you, you're training well, you deserve it.' It was good."

The 19-year-old played as the fourth choice central midfielder, finding it difficult to displace Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the first team squad. However, Gilmour grew into the team towards the end of the season under Tuchel.

The midfielder was full of praise for Tuchel as he said: "His man-management is good. He comes up to you and speaks to you one-on-one, what you can do better, what you should do."

Gilmour has been allowed to go on a season-long loan to Premier League side Norwich City in a bid to get more first team football before Tuchel assesses the midfielder's future at the beginning of next season.

