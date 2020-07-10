Billy Gilmour out for three to four months following knee surgery

Frank Lampard has confirmed Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour will be sidelined for three to four months after he underwent knee surgery.

The 19-year-old was forced off in the 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday after picking up a knock, and after the initial fears, the teenager will miss the remainder of the season.

Lampard revealed the news ahead of the Blues' trip north to face Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

"He had an operation on his knee this morning. Unfortunately he will be out for three to four months.

"I'm very disappointed as we all are here, as is Billy himself. I spoke with him yesterday at length and I just gave him support and being there for him.

"He's a tough boy, it hit him hard - I get that particularly as a younger player. He has just made a breakthrough in recent times and was doing so well but it is part of football. I tried to explain to him that he should be very pleased with what he has done and the impact that he has had this season.

"Part of our job as players is to get on with these things, he will learn that lesson quickly, his attitude will get him back as quickly as he possibly can."

"His character for me is fantastic, particular with his age, his personality that he has shown getting into the first-team squad and pushing himself getting into the team. I'm very sure that he will show the same character to get over the injury, he will of everything right, putting in the work in the rehab.

"He will mentally tackle it, he has a close knit family around him that will be there for him, we are here for him too.

"The small bonus is that it will cover a period of off-season so hopefully he won't miss as many games as he might have done."

