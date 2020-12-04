NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Billy Gilmour set to be given minutes in December by Frank Lampard

Billy Gilmour is set to earn more first team minutes, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The 19-year-old returned to action in midweek and made his Champions League debut against Sevilla on Wednesday, which pleased Lampard. 

Gilmour is building up his match fitness following a long-term knee injury after he underwent an operation back in July. 

Ahead of Chelsea's busy festive schedule, Lampard revealed that Gilmour will get more minutes and earmarked the Blues' Champions League match against FC Krasnodar next week as a key game for the midfielder. 

"Possibly," said Lampard on Gilmour getting minutes this month. 

"We are competitive in midfield. We don't have injuries at the moment so the numbers mean that some players miss out on squads, and some do tomorrow against Leeds.

"But the quality of Billy will hopefully mean he will get some minutes, particularly when we look at the Champions League game coming up in midweek. Billy's quality will shine through but obviously there is competition in that area so we will see." 

Gilmour has also been linked with a loan move to Napoli in January. 

