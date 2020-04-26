Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour on influence of Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic

Young Chelsea sensation Billy Gilmour has highlighted the importance of several midfielders on his remarkable rise into the Chelsea first-team.

The 18-year-old has added competition to a hugely talented midfield for the Blues putting in a string of excellent performances in the centre of the midfield, including his dominant FA Cup display against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Gilmour, who moved to west London from Rangers in 2017, emphasised his ambition to become a top midfielder in the mould of former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas and has used his playing style as inspiration to help put his stamp on Lampard's young side.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "We had to analyse our own game and then compare it to a player. I thought I would do Fabregas. Growing up, Iniesta, Xavi, Fabregas were the type of players I would base my game around, how I play.

"Fabregas’ one-touch play and playing around the corner, how he could get out of tight areas, it was incredible.

"There was no better player to pick and when I came into first-team training a few times when he was there, it was great to see him. I could watch him in training and see how he put it into a game. I was trying to take some of that stuff from training with him and take it into my game."

The Scottish Under-21 international also explained how playing regularly with teammates Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic has not only provided great competition, but helped develop his own game.

"In training, I am always watching them and trying to copy what they have been doing.

"They have been brilliant with me off the pitch as well. They are always talking to me, just asking about my upbringing, what it was like at Rangers and getting to know me as well as me getting to know them.

"They are helping me out. It’s quite surreal. They are top players and I train with them and play with them week in, week out. It is something I can only dream of."

Gilmour will continue to provide a selection headache for the Chelsea boss in midfield upon resumption of the Premier League campaign, with returning loanee Ethan Ampadu also keen to impress and gain a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube