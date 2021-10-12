Billy Gilmour Tipped to Succeed on Loan at Norwich City by Former Blue

Chelsea's former loan technical coach Eddie Newton has made a bold prediction regarding Billy Gilmour's loan move to Norwich after the Scottish international's team have struggled so far this season.

Norwich sit bottom of the Premier League without a win so far this season.

Speaking to Goal, Newton discussed Chelsea's loan system and predicted Gilmour to succeed during his time with Norwich.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I think Billy Gilmour will do well later in the season at Norwich. I really rate the boy, he did well at Chelsea when he came in. It will be interesting to watch him develop over time at Norwich." he said.

This comes after Newton revealed his pride in the loan system, which has seen Mason Mount, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have spells away from the club before breaking into the first team.

He continued: "We built a world-class programme that I know a lot of other people are copying today. A lot of clubs came to us and asked us for a little bit of help, we helped them up their game and that’s fine. You can only have the secret for a little bit!"

The Blues will be hoping that Gilmour can return next season and fight for a place in the Chelsea first team alongside Conor Gallagher, who is spending the season at Crystal Palace.

