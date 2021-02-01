Billy Gilmour will stay at Chelsea amid Southampton interest

Billy Gilmour will stay at Chelsea this month under Thomas Tuchel and will not depart out on loan.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away to get regular game time ahead of the European Championships this summer with Scotland.

He has been left out of new boss Thomas Tuchel's first two matchday squads and was thought to be considering a move away.

However, after reported talks with Southampton over a possible loan move, Gilmour will stay at Chelsea this month, according to various sources.

The 19-year-old is set to be given game time and chances under Tuchel between now and the end of the season with the teenager set to stay once the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Tuchel previously delivered his verdict on Gilmour following his arrival and said: "For Billy, I have a good impression. He is a very strategic guy, very high level of game understanding, good in the first contact, clever positioning.

"We will see if he has the physical level. But he is super quick with his feet."

Tuchel also admitted that it was unlikely that anyone would leave this month from the first-team, and it has also been reported that duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri will also stay at Chelsea this month.

