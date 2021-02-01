NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Billy Gilmour will stay at Chelsea amid Southampton interest

Author:
Publish date:

Billy Gilmour will stay at Chelsea this month under Thomas Tuchel and will not depart out on loan.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away to get regular game time ahead of the European Championships this summer with Scotland. 

He has been left out of new boss Thomas Tuchel's first two matchday squads and was thought to be considering a move away. 

Es1NhOPUYAIKGkX

However, after reported talks with Southampton over a possible loan move, Gilmour will stay at Chelsea this month, according to various sources. 

The 19-year-old is set to be given game time and chances under Tuchel between now and the end of the season with the teenager set to stay once the transfer window closes on Monday night. 

READ MORE: Chelsea bag first win under the Thomas Tuchel era

READ MORE: Why Hakim Ziyech was absent during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Burnley

Tuchel previously delivered his verdict on Gilmour following his arrival and said: "For Billy, I have a good impression. He is a very strategic guy, very high level of game understanding, good in the first contact, clever positioning.

"We will see if he has the physical level. But he is super quick with his feet."

Tuchel also admitted that it was unlikely that anyone would leave this month from the first-team, and it has also been reported that duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri will also stay at Chelsea this month.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Timo Werner's display vs Burnley

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel on Callum Hudson-Odoi's new wing-back role at Chelsea

Follow the live blog of Billy Gilmour's future at Chelsea here

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rudi vs Wolves
News

Antonio Rüdiger's displays under Thomas Tuchel hailed by intermediary who helped seal Chelsea transfer

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (8)
News

Billy Gilmour will stay at Chelsea amid Southampton interest

chelsea-v-burnley-premier-league (10)
News

"What does it change?" - Thomas Tuchel not concerned about duration of contract after signing initial 18-month deal as Chelsea manager

chelsea-v-burnley-premier-league (28)
News

Marcos Alonso: Chelsea have to 'fight' to prove where they belong after Burnley win

tottenham-hotspur-v-liverpool-premier-league (2)
News

Jose Mourinho hands Chelsea boost as Harry Kane set to be out for a 'couple of weeks'

1000535156
News

AC Milan director Ricky Massara 'in love' with Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (8)
News

Deadline Day Live: The latest on Billy Gilmour's future at Chelsea

Tuchel x Klopp
News

Thomas Tuchel fires warning to Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp after following similar path to Premier League