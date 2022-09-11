Billy Gilmour's Move To Brighton Wasn't Just Down To Graham Potter

Suggestions that Billy Gilmour's departure from Chelsea to Brighton was because of Graham Potter aren't entirely accurate, according to reports.

Gilmour left Chelsea on transfer deadline day to head to Brighton for a fee of £9million, despite Chelsea's burning desire for extra depth in midfield.



Thankfully for the fans, they managed to sign Denis Zakaria on loan with a £30million option-to-buy from Juventus, completing an important piece of their defensive midfield jigsaw.

For Gilmour, one of the main reasons he joined Brighton was due to the playing style of Graham Potter, who had been a long-time fan of the Scottish midfielder.

Gilmour lifting the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 IMAGO / PA Images

But just a week later, Potter departed Brighton to become head coach of Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel was sacked last Wednesday, leaving Gilmour in a very awkward situation.

However, The Athletic's Brighton correspondent Andy Naylor has reported that the suggestions that Gilmour moved to Brighton solely to work under Potter don't take into account the influence of the club's technical director David Weir, who was assistant manager to Mark Warburton at Rangers, where Gilmour was given his first team debut.

Gilmour at Rangers IMAGO / PA Images

What the future holds for the midfielder remains to be seen, but you'd hope that despite Potter's departure from the Amex, Gilmour can still establish himself as a Premier League regular at this early stage in his career.

