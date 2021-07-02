Billy Gilmour 'Very Excited' to Make Norwich City Loan Switch

Billy Gilmour has expressed his delight after his loan move to Norwich City for the 2021/22 season was confirmed.

The 20-year-old's switch to Carrow Road for the upcoming campaign was confirmed on Friday morning by both clubs.

Gilmour will spend the season on loan under Daniel Farke, a decision made by Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel due to the formation and system played by the Canaries.

He will play for the newly-promoted side, gaining valuable minutes on a weekly basis and will be a huge signing in their bid for Premier League survival.

What Billy Gilmour said on the move

Speaking to Norwich City's official website, he admitted: "I’m very excited to be here. I can’t wait for the season ahead. I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League.

“I spoke to the head coach [Daniel Farke] here. He called me and we had a nice talk about how he wants to play and how he sees me fitting in. Everything he said was what I want to do on the pitch, get the ball down and play nice football. He spoke really highly of his team and I wanted to come join here and help.

“There are very exciting times ahead, coming in for pre-season and seeing all the lads. Let’s get to it.”

