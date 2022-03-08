The Chief Executive of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, will not be making a bid to buy Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich, it has been confirmed.

Last Wednesday on March 2, Abramovich confirmed that he would be putting the Club up for sale after 19 years as Blues owner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich put the European and World champions up for sale, inviting bids ahead of a set March 15 deadline for offers to be made before a review period of credible bids.

Plenty of interest has been shown and several offers have already been made, including the Swiss-US consortium backed by Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly, led by the latter, as well as Turkish businessman's Muhsin Bayrak.

Other interest from the United States and Saudi Arabia has been shown, but no preferred bidder has been named yet with interested parties still having a week left to submit their bids to the Raine Group, the New York based merchant bank who is overseeing the sale.

But one party who has ruled themselves out of the running is Zhao, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance.

Reuters confirmed a spokesperson had told them that Zhao, who is worth around $1.9 billion as of October 8 2021 according to Forbes, turned down the chance pursue Chelsea as 'owning a soccer club is not one of his priorities'. Zhao spoke with the Raine Group but nothing has come of it.

Abramovich is hoping to return a figure of around £3 billion for the sale of Chelsea, with all proceeds expected to go to the victims of war in Ukraine through a charity set up by the Russian oligarch.

A big factor in his decision to sell was the pressure of possible sanctions as a result of alleged links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, claims Abramovich strongly denies.

Reuters also report that sources have said it may take about a month to agree to a sale with a successful bidder.

