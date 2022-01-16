'Chelsea Are Recalling Him' - Lee Bowyer Confirms Juan Castillo Will Return to Chelsea From Loan

Skip to main content
Birmingham City Manager Confirms Juan Castillo Will Return to Chelsea From Loan

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has confirmed that defender Juan Castillo will return to Chelsea from his loan deal. 

The Blues loanee was originally part of the youth setup at Ajax, but then joined the Cobham academy in 2016.

He signed his first professional contract at the club in 2017 and then extended that deal by another three years in 2019. 

In an interview, via Birmingham Live, Bowyer confirmed that the 22-year-old will be recalled by his parent club and soon return to the Blues.

“Juan has got Covid at the minute but I believe that is going to happen, Chelsea are recalling him.”

Castillo is one of 21 players out on loan for Chelsea this season, spending the first few months of the campaign with the Championship side.

However he has only made five first team appearances for the club in all competitions, with a further four games coming in the Premier League 2 division.

Chelsea also have the likes of Conor Gallagher out on loan this season, with the midfielder spending the campaign at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

However he has revealed that he is not yet thinking about his future at the Blues as he said: "We know that Chelsea is one of the best teams in the world right now. It's a tough team to get into. But I'm not thinking about that right now."

Thomas Tuchel himself is believed to be keen on using the 22-year-old next season and has stated his admiration for him: "I said many times how much we like Conor, how well he is doing. We saw his goals, we see his performances all the time.

"We need to work our issues out that we are a bit unlucky having injuries in the centre of our game. We are suffering from it but this has nothing to do with Conor.”

