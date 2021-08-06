'Blue Is the Colour' - The Three Chelsea Chants in FIFA 22 Revealed

A couple of new chants for the Blues in the next edition of FIFA.

Chelsea will have at least three chants in the next edition of EA Sports' FIFA 22 and they have been revealed.

The game which has an initial full release date of October 1 this year will be available to purchase.

In recent days and weeks, information and footage of the new edition of the game has appeared and more news has been released regarding Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe is the star of the FIFA 22 cover.

The chants that will be heard in FIFA 22 have started to be leaked with three Chelsea chants released on the Beta version which is expected to carry over onto the full game.

What chants will be in the game?

As provided by a FIFA 22 source, FUTZone, Chelsea have at least three chants in the game which will be released later this year.

Chelsea's classic chants of 'Blue is the Colour' and 'Carefree' will feature in the game.

The heavily recognised chant of 'Super Frank' will also feature in FIFA 22.

What else will be in the new edition of FIFA involving Chelsea?

A cut scene of the Champions League final has been released which is in the Chelsea dressing room following the win.

Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge has also been pictured in the new game which shows a tifo of Ashley Cole in the Matthew Harding Stand.

Another screenshot of a cutscene in the Chelsea dressing room after the Champions League final has also been taken which sees N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger in shot behind the European Cup.

