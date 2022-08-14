Blues Fans Create Petition To Ban Anthony Taylor From Officiating Chelsea Games

Chelsea take away one point today in a 2-2 draw after a heated London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge which saw goals, controversy, and cards.

The two Spurs goals saw controversy and outrage today as fans around the world were left confused after Anthony Taylor's poor decisions.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Thomas Tuchel was left outraged after a foul on Kai Havertz was waved on and a foul on Marc Cucurella was left unpunished after his hair was dragged to the ground which led to both Spurs goals.

Both managers also so red cards at the end of the game after Tuchel and Conte got into a scuffle after the final whistle.

Blues fans around the world have always had the thought that Taylor has purposefully given poor decisions when it has come to Chelsea. Even players and managers at the Blues have also had this view on the English referee.

Blues Boss had this to say on Taylor: "Not only the fans [have an issue]. The players know what is going on. They know it."

After today's display, Blues fans have created a petition to ban Taylor from officiating any Chelsea game in the future.

The FA-certified referee has made some questionable decisions in the past which include Mateo Kovacic's red card against Arsenal, Harry Maguire's kick, Gazzaniga's foul on Alonso, and more.

Read More Chelsea News