Blue's Loanee Levi Colwill Speaks On Graham Potter's Move To Chelsea

IMAGO / PA Images

England under 21's international Levi Colwill shares his thoughts on his former boss Graham Potter joining Chelsea.

Earlier this summer Levi Colwill joined Brighton on a season-long loan, already making three appearances for the Seagulls.

During his time at the new club, 47-year-old Graham Potter decided to switch up life on the south coast for the capital city after receiving the opportunity to take charge of Chelsea to replace Thomas Tuchel as head coach. 

Graham Potter

Since then Potter has signed a five-year contract with the Blues, already taking charge of a Champions League fixture where Chelsea would be held to a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg. 

In an interview with Football Daily, Colwill spoke about his time with the former Bright and Hove Albion and what he will do at Chelsea.

"It's life, it's football. If a player gets an offer from a team that is also in the Champions League, that's in Europe, they're going to think about it.

Graham took his opportunity to take it, so I can't do anything about that, just wish him well.

Graham Potter

You could tell straightaway from day one, he's such a big person to be around in terms of the team, everyone respects him for what he does on and off the pitch and you could tell his levels were the highest they could be. I can understand why Chelsea have gone for him."

Colwill will now look to impress the new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, in order to maintain constant Premier League football and so the 19-year-old can prepare himself to return to Chelsea.

