Report: Raine Confident of Selecting Preferred Chelsea Takeover Bidder By Monday

Raine Group, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale of Chelsea, are confident of naming a preferred bidder by Monday, according to reports.

The takeover process is coming to its end and the final three bidders are now awaiting their fate from the club and bank after their final pitches this week.

Team Todd Boehly, Team Sir Martin Broughton and Team Steve Pagliuca all flew to London to make their final pitch at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Boehly's camp were the first on Tuesday, before Broughton and Pagliuca were a day later on Wednesday.

Now it's a waiting game as Chelsea and Raine deliberate over who their next owner will be. They've got three to select from and now a decision, an important one, is imminent.

And as per Ben Jacobs, Raine are confident of selecting a preferred bidder by Monday the latest, finally putting an end to the process which began on March 2 when Roman Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK Government, put the club up for sale.

Once the preferred bidder has been selected and named, they will be taken to the Government for approval before undergoing the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test before a takeover can be formally wrapped up and confirmed.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to the new chapter in the club's history and has already sent the incoming owners a message. 

He said on Wednesday: "The key thing for me is that we keep the mentality in the building at least and in the club, the competitive mentality that was installed over more than a decade.

“There is still faith in the people who take care of it from our side and we try to be prepared behind the scenes so that if we get a green light to act that we are ready and share our views on the team."

