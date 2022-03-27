Boehly Consortium Remain 'Frontrunners' for Chelsea Due to Uncertainty Over Broughton & Pagliuca Ability to Complete Deal

Todd Boehly's consortium are still the frontrunners to buy Chelsea due to uncertainty on whether the Sir Martin Broughton consortium or Stephen Pagliuca can purchase the Club due to existing ties with other football teams.

This comes as a deadline of April 11 has been set for final bids to be submitted as Chelsea look for a quick deal to see Roman Abramovich hand over the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

As per Matt Law, the mystery and uncertainty of the current ability for Broughton's consortium and Pagliuca to complete a deal for Chelsea leaves Boehly's party as frontrunners.

They have been given the full details of the Broughton and Pagliuca bids but there is still uncertainty, with Joshua Harris and David Blitzer in the Broughton camp owning a share in Crystal Palace.

Pagliuca owns 55 percent of Serie A side Atalanta too, with UEFA rules meaning he would have to reduce or sell his shares before taking over at Chelsea.

This could take too long as Raine look to have a deal completed by the end of April.

The Ricketts family have faced public backlash for their bid, with the #NoToRicketts campaign started by Chelsea fans after the emergence of racist emails sent by father Joe, who is not involved in the bid.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the hunt for the Blues but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

They have also been given the green light to plan meetings with Chelsea executives and tours of Stamford Bridge, with these starting as early as this week.

They must also now prepare a presentation to show to the United Kingdom Government in an attempt to win their bid for Chelsea to take over from Abramovich.



