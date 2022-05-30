Thomas Tuchel's job at Chelsea is safe with Todd Boehly looking to end the hiring and firing policy that went on during Roman Abramovich's ownership.

It was a policy that worked, there is no questioning that. Chelsea created a culture of winning at all costs with ruthlessness. Don't win a trophy? Then they'll bring someone else in to do just that.

But now they have Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the feeling has changed. The German offers stability, heavily shown throughout the takeover process which has plunged Chelsea into uncertainty at times.

The future is now looking clearer. Boehly and his consortium are in town and they will become the new custodians of the club once the £4.25 billion is made official and confirmed.

And Tuchel's future is safe regardless of the change. As per the Athletic, he is 'very highly' rated by the incoming group and they want him to remain in charge.

That has been added to by the heavy investment and backing he is set to receive this summer in the transfer market as he look to rebuild his Chelsea side for a Premier League title challenge next season.

But the future bodes well for Tuchel in his hope of being given time to create his own Chelsea over time. Boehly's 'general aim' is to end the hiring-firing policy at the club, with Tuchel likely to be given the opportunity of being in charge for more than three years, a length of tenure extremely rare in the Abramovich era.

Tuchel had a message for Boehly regarding his squad and making improvements as he eyes a quick and decisive transfer window for the Blues after having to play catch up following sanctions.

He said: "We have clear ideas for the profiles and characteristic of these players. It is not like you put a name on the list and then you get the player. You have to convince the player, you have to speak to other clubs and convince yourself this is the player, so there is normally a lot of work and it will be the same to be competitive next season, while, like everybody else, tries to close the gap to us, while the two top teams are what they are. A benchmark of consistency.

"This is the situation and from there we do our very best to be competitive because this is what we want to be."

On the Boehly era, he continued: "I hope it will be (optimistic under Boehly) and I think it will then feel more like a new era when things get started and the new season kicks in."

