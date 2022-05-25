Skip to main content

Todd Boehly 'Desperate' to Resolve 'Concerning' Chelsea Player Contracts as Mason Mount & Reece James Extensions Eyed

Todd Boehly is eager to resolve Chelsea's concerning contract situation which has left many players with expiring deals. 

Chelsea are set to lose several players this summer at the end of their deals, including Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen who are both set to join Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. 

They lost the pair as a result of the sanctioning which left the club unable to negotiate new deals. Fortunately for Chelsea, they were able to trigger Cesar Azpilicueta's one-year extension due to it being agreed before the sanctions. 

imago1012248538h

Boehly's £4.25 billion takeover is imminent after being given the green light by both the Premier League and UK Government, and he wants to get to work immediately, in particular on Thomas Tuchel's first-team squad. 

Transfer targets have been identified by Tuchel, Jules Kounde and Josko Gvardiol, with a £200 million budget expected to be available for the Blues head coach this summer

But Chelsea also have to look in-house which Boehly is already focused on. As per Nizaar Kinsella, 'Boehly's camp are concerned by the amount of expiring contracts among the playing staff'.

The concern has seen them eye new deals for key duo Mount and James of whom are out of contract in 2024 and 2025, respectively. 

imago1011273213h

It is believed Mount will more than double his current £80,000-a-week contract when a new deal is discussed once the takeover has been finalised and completed. 

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante out of contract next summer and their futures will need to be decided sooner rather than later.

But Boehly appears to be on top of it. He knows what is needed to be done as the new era begins. Players will be valued and a shift in approach is incoming, likely for the better, for the long-term. 

