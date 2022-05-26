Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Left 'Enthused' By Stamford Bridge Visits & 'Would Do Anything' to Buy Chelsea

Incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was left 'enthused' by his visit to Stamford Bridge to watch the Blues lose to Real Madrid and would have done anything to be successful in purchasing the club, it has been reported.

The Blues may have fallen to defeat against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge, but the clash could have been the game to set Boehly's heart on the takeover.

According to the Evening Standard, Boehly was 'enthused by the spectacle and atmosphere' of Chelsea's clash against Real Madrid.

Although the Blues fell to a 3-1 defeat in the tie Boehly had fallen in love with the club and was impressed by the atmosphere in the stadium despite an underwhelming performance on the pitch.

Figures close to the American believe the match convinced Boehly and his consortium to 'do anything to win the battle' to buy Chelsea.

Prior to the match, Boehly had attended Chelsea's 4-2 loss to Brentford and has since seen a 2-2 draw against Wolves and his first win, 2-1 against Watford.

Boehly is set to hand Thomas Tuchel £200 million to spend this summer in order to rebuild his squad as he hopes to witness many more historic nights at the Bridge in the future.

When asked if holding conversations with Boehly will be beneficial to the head coach, Tuchel said: "Yes, but I don’t know. We will be very open and honest.

"He will get my point of view if he wants to have it. Of course, we lose key players and we struggle lately to win our home games. He was at the final in Wembley too. So, maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need. We give him some more credit."

Chelsea will be hopeful that the Boehly era can be just as successful as Roman Abramovich's 19 years at Stamford Bridge.

