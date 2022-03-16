Boehly-Wyss Consortium Don't Need Further Partners as Chelsea Bid Already Submitted

A bid for Chelsea Football Club from a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss has already been submitted, according to reports.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich earlier in the month and despite the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government, the club is still expected to be sold.

Chelsea have set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the club.

According to the Telegraph, the bid from Boehly and Wyss has already been submitted, and they do not require any more partners to join the consortium.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club and its future, it is believed they are still willing to push ahead for a deal.

Around 20 credible parties have stated their interest in the purchase of the World and European Champions.

The UK Government themselves have recognised two who are 'serious contenders' to make the acquisition of Chelsea.

Boehly and Wyss are one those parties mentioned, as well as British businessman and Blues fan Nick Candy, who held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

A bid of around £2.5 billion has reportedly been made by the Boehly-Wyss consortium, with a sale potentially being concluded by the end of the month.

Saudi Media Group, led by Chelsea fan Mohamed Alkhereiji, have also made a bid for the club, with £2.7 billion being the reported fee.

