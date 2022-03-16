Skip to main content
Boehly-Wyss Consortium Still Looking for Partners Despite Submitting Chelsea Bid

The Swiss-American consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss are still looking for partners despite the fact that they have submitted a bid to purchase Chelsea.

This comes after the party made a bid of £2.5 billion to Raine Group.

Now, as per Nicola Imfeld, the consortium are surprisingly still looking for partners.

The journalist states that the team is not complete as previously believed and that the consortium are still talking with potential partnets. 

However, this does not change the fact that the bid has already been placed.

The UK Government has recognised the group as one of two 'serious contenders' to buy the club, alongside British businessman and Blues fan Nick Candy.

The Raine Group, who are overseeing the process, expect that the sale could be finalised by the end of the month after setting a deadline for bids of March 18.

It was revealed on Monday that the Saudi Media Group have made a bid of £2.7 billion for the club.

Chelsea fan Mohamed Alkhereiji is leading the private consortium for the west London side, and some of their plans for the club have been revealed.

It remains to be seen as to who will take on ownership of the Club, with the Swiss-American consortium believed to be one of the frontrunners.

It is unclear how the latest news will affect their bid, with over 200 parties said to be interested in making a bid before the deadline.

