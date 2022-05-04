Skip to main content

Boris Johnson Considering Donating Percentage of Chelsea Sale to Grassroots Football

Prime minister Boris Johnson is considering donating a percentage of the Chelsea sale to grassroots football in the United Kingdom, according to reports.

This comes as the sale process enters the finals stage, with Todd Boehly's group selected as the preferred bidder.

As per the Times, Johnson is considering a proposal to donate proceeds from the sale to grassroots football in the UK.

imago0157294681h

The prime minister is said to want the money to go towards a foundation that will help Ukraine but with concerns regarding the practicality of setting up a foundation, alternative options are being explored.

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the government, and therefore cannot benefit from the sale. 

Former Arsenal part-owner, David Dein, is campaigning for £750 million of the sale to be put to grassroots football and has urged ministers to donate the money to help  build more than 1,000 artificial pitches, improve 20,000 playing surfaces and invest in changing rooms.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dein is arguing that his approach is in line with what the government have promised to do in regards to improving grassroots football.

imago0139265422h

“While, to date, the focus has been on the buyers, there is a crucial question of where the proceeds from the sale go,” Dein wrote. “Without question, the victims of the war in Ukraine should be central in our thoughts and anything we can do to use this sale money to support humanitarian efforts should be welcomed.

 “Investment in coaching, pitches, academies and facilities in deprived and left-behind areas could be game-changing for communities and young people.

“It could help to create a new generation of English football stars while also supporting community cohesion, new jobs, reducing youth crime and helping grow and develop girls’ and women’s football. These are all cross-government priorities and I hope that Her Majesty’s government may be able to work together to create a game-changing opportunity.”

It remains to be seen as to where the funds will go as the sale nears its end.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTubeFollow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011716838h
Transfer News

Report: Lazio Make Chelsea Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek a 'Priority' Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago0041027185h
News

Marina Granovskaia & Bruce Buck Offered Roles at Chelsea Under Todd Boehly

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0043570705h
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Told His Chelsea Bid Isn't Part of Process But Refuses to Give Up

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0043570709h
News

Bruce Buck Informs Sir Jim Ratcliffe Chelsea Won't Abandon Formal Sale Process

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010932031h
News

Chelsea Sale Could Be Blocked if Roman Abramovich Demands Loan Repayment

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010113110h
News

Ratcliffe Can't Formally Progress Chelsea Bid During Boehly Period of Exclusivity

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011305893h (1)
News

Todd Boehly Hints at 'Tokenisation' of Chelsea Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011289570h (1)
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Remain on Track to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms15 hours ago