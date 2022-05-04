Boris Johnson Considering Donating Percentage of Chelsea Sale to Grassroots Football

Prime minister Boris Johnson is considering donating a percentage of the Chelsea sale to grassroots football in the United Kingdom, according to reports.

This comes as the sale process enters the finals stage, with Todd Boehly's group selected as the preferred bidder.

As per the Times, Johnson is considering a proposal to donate proceeds from the sale to grassroots football in the UK.

IMAGO / YAY Images

The prime minister is said to want the money to go towards a foundation that will help Ukraine but with concerns regarding the practicality of setting up a foundation, alternative options are being explored.

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the government, and therefore cannot benefit from the sale.

Former Arsenal part-owner, David Dein, is campaigning for £750 million of the sale to be put to grassroots football and has urged ministers to donate the money to help build more than 1,000 artificial pitches, improve 20,000 playing surfaces and invest in changing rooms.

Dein is arguing that his approach is in line with what the government have promised to do in regards to improving grassroots football.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

“While, to date, the focus has been on the buyers, there is a crucial question of where the proceeds from the sale go,” Dein wrote. “Without question, the victims of the war in Ukraine should be central in our thoughts and anything we can do to use this sale money to support humanitarian efforts should be welcomed.

“Investment in coaching, pitches, academies and facilities in deprived and left-behind areas could be game-changing for communities and young people.

“It could help to create a new generation of English football stars while also supporting community cohesion, new jobs, reducing youth crime and helping grow and develop girls’ and women’s football. These are all cross-government priorities and I hope that Her Majesty’s government may be able to work together to create a game-changing opportunity.”

It remains to be seen as to where the funds will go as the sale nears its end.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTubeFollow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube