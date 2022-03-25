Skip to main content
Boston Celtics & Atalanta Part Owner Stephen Pagliuca Revealed as Chelsea Mystery Bidder

Stephen Pagliuca, part owner of the NBA's Boston Celtics and Serie A side Atalanta, has been revealed as the fourth party to meet the threshold to buy Chelsea Football Club.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month and even though he has been sanctioned by the UK Government, the process is going ahead. 

Raine Group are the merchant bank overseeing the sale, and are cutting down the number of bidders to a shortlist. 

As per the Athletic, Pagliuca has been named on the Raine Group shortlist alongisde other consortiums.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Sir Martin Broughton are believed to have made Raine Group's shortlist with another mystery bidder joining the list - now revealed to be Pagliuca.

As the shortlist is devised by the merchant bank, the successful consortiums have been told that a takeover of Chelsea could be completed by the end of the month, and details of the next stage of the process will be given to them in the next 24 hours.

Pagliuca is a prominent private equity executive who co-chairs Bain Capital and has a wealth estimated of hundreds of million dollars. 

What happens next?
Raine will continue to review the four parties before deciding on its preferred bidder, then taking them to the Government for approval.
Should the process run smoothly, a deal is hoped to be sealed by the end of April.

After Government approval, the preferred bidder will undergo, and need to pass the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

