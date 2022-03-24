Skip to main content
Boston Celtics & Atalanta Part Owner Stephen Pagliuca Submitted Bid for Chelsea & Could Join Consortium if Absent From Raine Shortlist

A joint owner of the Boston Celtics basketball team and Serie A side Atalanta, Stephen Pagliuca, has emerged as one of the parties who have tabled offers to buy Chelsea FC.

This comes as Raine Group are set to announce the shortlist of bidders who have made it past the first phase.

As per Sky News, Pagliuca submitted a bid for Chelsea ahead of the deadline late last week.

Pagliuca is a prominent private equity executive who co-chairs Bain Capital and has  a wealth estimated of hundreds of million dollars. 

Sports industry insiders said it was unlikely that he had bid for Chelsea alone, but it is unclear as to who his partners are at this moment in time.

If Pagliuca does not make it to a shortlist of bidders expected to be selected imminently by Raine Group, the merchant bank handling the sale, he could seek to team up with one of he remaining consortia.

It is unclear as to who will make the shortlist, but Todd Boehly's consortium, a consortium headed by Nick Candy, the Ricketts Family and Saudi Media Group have been the most heavily linked.

So what happens next?

Once the bidders have been told who has been shortlist, which will be decided primarily by Chelsea, the selected four will be invited to make 'improved final offers' for the club.

They will then be reviewed, and a decision on who has won the race to be the preferred bidder could be decided in the second week of April.

Once Raine and Chelsea have selected their preferred bidder, they will go to the Government for approval to get a new licence to allow a sale to go ahead, before undergoing the final Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test to seal a takeover.

