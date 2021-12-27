'Boxing Day Win' - Christian Pulisic Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has reacted to his side's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Blues came from behind to win, with goals from Jorginho and Romelu Lukaku helping Thomas Tuchel's side to three points.

Taking to Instagram, Pulisic has reacted to Chelsea's victory after he completed 90 minutes.

He wrote: "Boxing Day win. Merry Christmas everyone."

The USMNT captain started the match as a false nine but was surprisingly moved to play right wing-back in the second half as Chelsea began to dominate.

He played well as he was advanced on the right wing, combining with Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku as he had Reece James covering for him behind.

Aston Villa could not cope with the overload as Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners at Villa Park.

This comes after Tuchel sent a message to the forward, stating that he will do all he can to help him gain confidence.

He said: "It is good to have minutes for him. Is it his very best position where he feels most comfortable? Maybe not. It is the way at the moment but he is very positive about it and he is fighting for his confidence and for the flow. While he is fighting we're supporting him."

With more regular minutes, the American will gain further match fitness and confidence, much to the gain of Chelsea who are competing in a competitive title race in the Premier League this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube