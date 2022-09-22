Brazil Coach Tite Makes Interesting Claim About Chelsea's Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has turned 38-years-old having won club titles all over Europe, including the Champions League trophy with Chelsea and seven French league triumphs during his time at Paris Saint-Germain,.

The dominant centre half has also secured the Confederations Cup and the Copa America with his home country Brazil, and is a huge reason as to why the Seleção Canarinho head into the Qatar World Cup as one of the heavy favourites this winter.

But as a man who continues to represent the best in his position, his leadership off the field is generally unspoken of, and has his national head coach Tite more than happy to single it out.

Silva with a bicycle kick for Brazil. IMAGO / Action Plus

Tite believes Silva's mix of growing footballing ability and knowledge will make him the perfect manager - only once he's done simplifying the beautiful game on the pitch.

"He will be a good coach. And he’s bad for football," Tite said via Brazil news outlet Ge. "Do you know why he’s bad for football? Because he makes things so easy and they’re hard as hell.



"He manages to make the clearest, most lucid, transparent decisions with impressive technical performance."

Silva giving orders. IMAGO / PA Images

Silva is likely to be in action for Brazil on Friday, as they take on Ghana in World Cup preparation.

