    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Handed Chelsea Blow as Brazil Make Thiago Silva Decision

    Author:

    Chelsea are set to be without Thiago Silva against Brentford later this month after Brazil confirmed no players will be able to return to their clubs early.

    Silva was called up to the Brazil squad for their October World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

    They saw off Venezuela in the first with a 3-1 victory on Friday morning, which Silva played 90 minutes in. 

    However, their third game against Uruguay won't be played until early hours of the morning (UK) on Friday 15 October, a day before Chelsea are due to play Brentford in the Premier League. 

    sipa_35322814 (1)

    Premier League clubs had made a request for their south American players to return early so they'd be available for matchday eight, however Brazil have confirmed no players will be released early from national duty. 

    Head coach Tite said: "There was never that possibility (of them returning to England early). They were called up for the three games."

    This won't come as a huge surprise to Tuchel and the Blues. They will be able to cope at the back with the strength in depth that they've got at their disposal. 

    Tuchel admitted earlier this month there was nothing he could do to stop Silva's international involvement. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35322934 (3)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Handed Chelsea Blow as Brazil Make Thiago Silva Decision

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35322531 (1)
    News

    Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Champions League Away Clash vs Malmo in November

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33572004
    News

    Tammy Abraham 'Thankful' to Have Won Trophies at Chelsea

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35409130
    News

    England Boss Makes Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Admission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus & Spurs 'sniffing' Around Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35374466 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Only Team In Europe's Top 5 Leagues Yet to Concede From Open Play

    12 hours ago
    pjimage (25)
    News

    Tammy Abraham Makes Mason Mount, Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission After Chelsea Exit

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35329859
    Transfer News

    Report: Benfica's Stance on Chelsea Target Darwin Nunez Revealed Amid European Interest

    13 hours ago