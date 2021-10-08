Thomas Tuchel Handed Chelsea Blow as Brazil Make Thiago Silva Decision

Chelsea are set to be without Thiago Silva against Brentford later this month after Brazil confirmed no players will be able to return to their clubs early.

Silva was called up to the Brazil squad for their October World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

They saw off Venezuela in the first with a 3-1 victory on Friday morning, which Silva played 90 minutes in.

However, their third game against Uruguay won't be played until early hours of the morning (UK) on Friday 15 October, a day before Chelsea are due to play Brentford in the Premier League.

Premier League clubs had made a request for their south American players to return early so they'd be available for matchday eight, however Brazil have confirmed no players will be released early from national duty.

Head coach Tite said: "There was never that possibility (of them returning to England early). They were called up for the three games."

This won't come as a huge surprise to Tuchel and the Blues. They will be able to cope at the back with the strength in depth that they've got at their disposal.

Tuchel admitted earlier this month there was nothing he could do to stop Silva's international involvement.

