Brazil Legend Calls for Chelsea to Build Jorginho Statue

Brazillain legend Roberto Carlos has called for Chelsea to build a statue for midfielder Jorginho after the Italian lifted the Champions League and Euro 2020 last season, according to reports.

The ex-real Madrid star admitted that he is a huge fan of Jorginho, wishing that he had chosen to play for Brazil.

Speaking in an interview with La Repubblica via Tuttomercatoweb, the Brazil legendary left back praised Jorginho.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"At Euro 2020 I cheered for Mancini's team : team play and the right mentality. Jorginho was decisive, he would also have been useful for Brazil. After the Europa League and the Champions League, Chelsea should make him a statue." he said.

Jorginho was one of five Italian players to make it into the Euro 2020 team of the tournament and was a vital part of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad and has been linked with winning the Ballon d'Or.

It has been reported recently that the west London side have opened contract extension talks with the Brazil-born midfielder, whose agent has made some interesting comments on his future at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

After a stellar 2020/21 campaign for club and country, the midfielder has received high praise and Jorginho believes that he could be in the running to claim the highly coveted Ballon d'Or award this year.

He said: "I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that a decision is made based on. If we're talking about talent, then I know I'm not the best in the world.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

Carlos believes that a statue is warranted, and if Jorginho becomes the first Chelsea player to win the Ballon d'Or it would surely add to the claims.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube