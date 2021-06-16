Breakdown: Chelsea's Potential 2021/22 Fixture Schedule in Full

It's set to be another exciting and challenging campaign for the Blues.

Chelsea can start to plan for the 2021/22 season after the Premier League fixture list was announced on Wednesday morning.

It was confirmed that their domestic season would begin with a home clash against Crystal Palace on August 14. They will end the season at home also against Watford.

So how does it all shape up for Thomas Tuchel's side next season in full with the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup alongside the Premier League?

Their season begins on August 11 in Belfast against Villarreal in the Super Cup following their Champions League triumph in May.

Chelsea's league season starts on August 14 against Crystal Palace and they will then face Liverpool away from home before the first international break in August-September.

Tuchel's men will face Aston Villa (h) and Spurs (a) either side of their first Champions League group match, before the Carabao Cup third round is played in September. Manchester City (h) and Southampton (h) are the next two to sit either side of the European calendar before the second international break commences on October 4.

Brentford (a) and Norwich (h) are two kinder fixtures for Chelsea for matchday three of the Champions League group stages. If they win in round three of the Carabao Cup they will then have a fourth round tie after the Canaries.

Newcastle (a) and Burnley (h) are either side of matchday four in the Champions League before another international break. It gets trickier for matchday five with Leicester (a) and Manchester United (h) awaiting the Blues either side of matchday five.

December sees Chelsea face West Ham (a) and Leeds (h) either side of the final group game in the Champions League as the lead up to Christmas begins.

Over the festive period, Chelsea face Everton, a possible Carabao Cup tie, Aston Villa and Brighton. Fixtures are likely to be postponed over December due to Chelsea's involvement in the Club World Cup in Japan, however official dates are yet to be confirmed for the competition.

Chelsea kick off 2022 against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge ahead of a potential Carabao Cup semi-final tie. The FA Cup then gets underway. Manchester City and Spurs also await in January before an international break at the end of January.

February is a big month for the Blues. They could be in action in the FA Cup, the Champions League knockouts as well as fixtures against Brighton, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and a possible Carabao Cup final if they go the distance.

As the season gets into its most important stage, March sees the fifth and sixth round of the FA Cup take place. The second-leg of the Champions League last-16. Chelsea will also face Burnley, Newcastle and Norwich City in March before another international break which ends the month.

April brings Brentford, Southampton, Leeds, West Ham and Everton in the Premier League. The Champions League quarter-finals will take place in April as well as the FA Cup semi-finals and the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final if Chelsea get there.

The final month of the season brings a possibility of six games. The Champions League semi-final second leg, the FA Cup final and a possible Champions League final in Saint Petersburg on May 28 if Chelsea are able to go all the way as they look to defend their crown.

Wolves and Manchester United are their penultimate games of the league campaign, with Watford the final match at Stamford Bridge to finish the domestic.

As provided by the official Chelsea website, below is the full breakdown of potential run of fixtures for the Blues next season.

*Subject to change - excluding the FIFA Club World Cup

