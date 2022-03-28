Skip to main content
Breaking: Chelsea Face Further Ticket Sale Problems as American Express Still Not Allowing Cards to Be Used

Chelsea are facing further problems with selling tickets as American Express continue to deny fans from using their cards to buy tickets.

This news comes since the UK government decided to revise the terms the club operates under last week.

Ever since Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, Chelsea have been put up for sale in search of new ownership with American merchant bank, the Raine Group, accepting bids on their behalf.

imago1010523325h (1)

As reported by the Daily Mail, American Express have continued to freeze their ties with Chelsea while sanctions on Roman Abramovich continue.

As a result, Blues fans will not be allowed to purchase tickets using AMEX cards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This comes following the decision taken by the UK government to revise the terms of the license Chelsea operate under.

This means that supporters of the west London club will be able to buy tickets for their upcoming Champions League tie with Real Madrid as well as their FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

imago0143435592h

Chelsea are yet to put tickets on sale for those matches, but when they do, fans will only be allowed to register Mastercard or Visa cards to their account for ticket purchases.

The European champions are now allowed to sell tickets as long as no profit goes to the club. In the case of their upcoming FA Cup tie, proceeds will go to the competition organiser instead of the club itself.

imago1010482573h (2)
