Skip to main content

Breaking: Chelsea Prepared to Meet Graham Potter’s Exit Clause

Todd Boehly looks set to try and sign Brighton's Graham Potter after sacking Thomas Tuchel.

What a crazy morning it has been for Chelsea fans with it being announced that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Todd Boehly.

Tuchel won the Champions League with the Blues but it looks like Boehly and his side didn't trust the German to continue the project that they've invested so much money into.

Zinedine Zidane and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with the job in recent hours but one candidate has emerged as the favourite.

Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter. The English manager has impressed everyone over the years and it looks like Chelsea are ready to take the risk on him.

According to Sky Sports News, via CFCPys, Chelsea are prepared to meet Graham Potter's exit clause.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also states that Boehly is expected to meet Potter this afternoon to discuss a potential move.

Graham Potter

Early claims are that the Brighton manager's exit clause is around £10million, a figure that won't put off the new American owners.

This is a massive risk as Potter is still very early into his managerial career and is yet to win anything.

However, despite that, he is rated as one of the best managers in the Premier League and it could be his time for the next step in his career.

 Read More Chelsea Stories

Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
News

BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel Has Been Sacked By Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Kalidou Koulibaly and Bruno Petkovic
Match Coverage

'It Clearly Just Wasn't Our Day' - Christian Pulisic On Zagreb Defeat

By Stephen Smith
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open Contract Talks With Mason Mount

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel vs West Ham
Match Coverage

'We Lacked Determination' - Thomas Tuchel On Defeat To Dinamo Zagreb

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea | Player Ratings

By Luka Foley
Mislav Orsic and Robert Ljubicic
Match Coverage

Match Report: Chelsea Left Empty Handed In Croatia As They Lose 2-1 To Dinamo Zagreb

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Five Takeaways From Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Dinamo Zagreb Orsic
Match Coverage

Watch: Dinamo Zagreb Score Via Mislav Orsic On Lethal Counter Attack To Take Lead Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings