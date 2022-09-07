Breaking: Chelsea Prepared to Meet Graham Potter’s Exit Clause

What a crazy morning it has been for Chelsea fans with it being announced that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Todd Boehly.

Tuchel won the Champions League with the Blues but it looks like Boehly and his side didn't trust the German to continue the project that they've invested so much money into.

Zinedine Zidane and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with the job in recent hours but one candidate has emerged as the favourite.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter. The English manager has impressed everyone over the years and it looks like Chelsea are ready to take the risk on him.

According to Sky Sports News, via CFCPys, Chelsea are prepared to meet Graham Potter's exit clause.

The report also states that Boehly is expected to meet Potter this afternoon to discuss a potential move.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Early claims are that the Brighton manager's exit clause is around £10million, a figure that won't put off the new American owners.

This is a massive risk as Potter is still very early into his managerial career and is yet to win anything.

However, despite that, he is rated as one of the best managers in the Premier League and it could be his time for the next step in his career.

Read More Chelsea Stories