Breaking: Chelsea Prepared to Meet Graham Potter’s Exit Clause
What a crazy morning it has been for Chelsea fans with it being announced that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Todd Boehly.
Tuchel won the Champions League with the Blues but it looks like Boehly and his side didn't trust the German to continue the project that they've invested so much money into.
Zinedine Zidane and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with the job in recent hours but one candidate has emerged as the favourite.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter. The English manager has impressed everyone over the years and it looks like Chelsea are ready to take the risk on him.
According to Sky Sports News, via CFCPys, Chelsea are prepared to meet Graham Potter's exit clause.
Read More
The report also states that Boehly is expected to meet Potter this afternoon to discuss a potential move.
Early claims are that the Brighton manager's exit clause is around £10million, a figure that won't put off the new American owners.
This is a massive risk as Potter is still very early into his managerial career and is yet to win anything.
However, despite that, he is rated as one of the best managers in the Premier League and it could be his time for the next step in his career.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal