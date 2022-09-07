Breaking: Chelsea Want to Speak to Mauricio Pochettino & Zinedine Zidane After Sacking Thomas Tuchel

With Thomas Tuchel no longer being Chelsea's manager after being sacked by Todd Boehly, the question turns to who will be the Blues' next coach.

Graham Potter is currently the favourite but he isn't the only option if reports are to be believed.

According to Rob Dorsett, via Blue_Footy, Chelsea want speak to Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane about taking over from Tuchel.

The pair are both currently out for work and it's said that they've been waiting for a big job to come up.

However, Dorsett also confirms that Chelsea are expected to approach Brighton later today to ask for permission to speak to Potter.

Potter would be a much riskier option but he knows how to manage in the Premier League.

The English manager would probably also be much cheaper compared to the two previous names mentioned too.

IMAGO / Action Plus

His exit clause at Brighton is reported to be £10million, a drop in the ocean when you consider how much Chelsea spent this summer.

No matter who Boehly hires, it is a massive risk to sack Tuchel and replace him this early into the season.

By the end of the season, we'll know if was a masterstroke by the American or if it was the wrong decision.

