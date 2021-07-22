Breaking: Chelsea's Pre-Season Match Against Drogheda United Called Off

The game has been cancelled.

Chelsea's pre-season match against Drogheda United in Dublin has been called off.

The match was set to go ahead on Thursday 22 July, however the match has now been called off.

As per CarefreeYouth, the match has been cancelled.

Early reports suggest that the friendly has been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak with a member of staff, however it is unaware for which club.

It is also unaware whether the match will be rescheduled.

The match was supposed to be the Blues' second friendly of pre-season as they have travelled to Ireland for a training camp.

Tuchel's men will then face Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as part of a series to raise awareness and funds for Mental Health charity Mind.

Chelsea's campaign begins on August 11 in Belfast against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Crystal Palace are their first Premier League opponents of the 2021/22 campaign - Tuchel will welcome the Eagles to Stamford Bridge on August 14.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 22 - Drogheda United (a) | Friendly (CANCELLED)

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

