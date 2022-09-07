Skip to main content

BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Provides Huge Update on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Graham Potter is the favourite to become Chelsea's new manager after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

Earlier today, Thomas Tuchel was surprisingly sacked by Chelsea after a string of poor performances.

The main contender to take over from the German is Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter.

There have also been reports that a deal could be completed as early as today with Potter already on his way to London to discuss terms.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Potter is currently the favourite to take over from Tuchel.

Graham Potter

The Blues are currently preparing a contract proposal for the Brighton and Hove Albion manager to join them in the coming days.

However, Romano claimed that the main priority will be discussing the long-term Chelsea project in their upcoming meeting.

The Italian journalist has also stated that Mauricio Pochettino is also waiting for Chelsea to make a final decision.

Author Verdict

It now seems only a matter of time before Potter becomes Chelsea's manager and to say it's a risk would be an understatement.

Yes, he is a great manager, however, it will be a massive step up from his current job at Brighton.

The pressure on him to instantly succeed will be huge. However, if he can overcome that then he has the opportunity to become one of the all-time greats at Chelsea.

Personally, I think this will end up being a good decision, even if fans aren't happy with Todd Boehly's call currently.

