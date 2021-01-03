NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Breaking: Frank Lampard's job at Chelsea under 'serious threat'

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Frank Lampard's position as Chelsea manager is reportedly under serious threat following a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea slumped to a fourth defeat in six in the Premier league on Sunday afternoon in a game to forget for the Blues.

Pressure is continuing to pile on Lampard and now the Blues have reportedly exploring alternative plans. 

Eq0MRCuW4AEO_B1

As per the Athletic, Lampard's job is 'under serious threat' and are looking at possible replacements should the poor run continue. 

"Chelsea have begun to explore alternative plans with a view to replacing Lampard if the current slump continues, if not sooner.

"Sources have told The Athletic that tensions between Lampard and a number of individuals in his squad — particularly those who have found themselves outside his group of trusted regular starters — have been growing for some time, and now factor into the board’s assessment of the overall health of the situation at Cobham.

"From Chelsea’s perspective, at least getting rid of him would cost a lot less than some of their previous managers."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Eq0rfGRUUAERpIx
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City | Premier League

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (21)
News

Breaking: Frank Lampard's job at Chelsea under 'serious threat'

Eq0s712U0AEH70Z
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-3 Man City: Pressure continues to pile on Frank Lampard

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (21)
News

Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester City

Chilly and FL
Opinions

'Finally Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic starting' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Manchester City

Eq0MRCuW4AEO_B1
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Eqv8D7kWMAAGlFZ
Transfer News

Chelsea target Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White to bolster defence

Haaland
Transfer News

Chelsea handed Erling Haaland boost as Mino Raiola confirms Barcelona links are fake

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (2)
News

Chelsea vs Man City: Premier League clash will go ahead despite positive COVID-19 cases