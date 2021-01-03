Breaking: Frank Lampard's job at Chelsea under 'serious threat'

Frank Lampard's position as Chelsea manager is reportedly under serious threat following a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea slumped to a fourth defeat in six in the Premier league on Sunday afternoon in a game to forget for the Blues.

Pressure is continuing to pile on Lampard and now the Blues have reportedly exploring alternative plans.

As per the Athletic, Lampard's job is 'under serious threat' and are looking at possible replacements should the poor run continue.

"Chelsea have begun to explore alternative plans with a view to replacing Lampard if the current slump continues, if not sooner.

"Sources have told The Athletic that tensions between Lampard and a number of individuals in his squad — particularly those who have found themselves outside his group of trusted regular starters — have been growing for some time, and now factor into the board’s assessment of the overall health of the situation at Cobham.

"From Chelsea’s perspective, at least getting rid of him would cost a lot less than some of their previous managers."

