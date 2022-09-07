BREAKING: Graham Potter ‘Likely’ to Be Announced as Chelsea's New Manager Tomorrow

With Todd Boehly making a huge decision just months into his Chelsea tenure, finding Thomas Tuchel's replacement is going to be a massive job.

The majority of fans adored Tuchel and even though he had his flaws, they knew what he could offer the club.

Not many managers would've been able to win the Champions League with the squad that he inherited.

However, after spending £250million on transfers this summer, Boehly clearly didn't want to take any risks on this squad not succeeding under the German.

The question a lot of fans are now asking is who will take over from Tuchel?

Unless something crazy happens, it's looking more and more likely each hour that Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter will become Chelsea's new head coach.

The Englishman is very highly rated in the Premier League and a lot of people think it's time for him to step up and manage a big team with a big budget.

Potter is already on his way to London to sit down with Boehly and the Chelsea higher-ups to discuss his contract, as well as their future plans for the club.

Now, Sky Sports Rob Dorsett has claimed that the deal is almost complete with talks in their 'final' stages.

However, the report does state that Potter is not expected to be appointed as Chelsea's new boss today.

Fortunately though, he does claim that Potter will likely be confirmed as the Blues' head coach tomorrow.

Finally, Dorsett has said that he will sign a long-term contract with Chelsea and be able to introduce a new football ethos at Stamford Bridge.

