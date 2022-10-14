Skip to main content
BREAKING: Graham Potter Speaks On N'Golo Kante Injury

IMAGO / PA Images

BREAKING: Graham Potter Speaks On N'Golo Kante Injury

Graham Potter has spoken about the new injury to Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

N'Golo Kante suffered an injury set-back midweek in training for Chelsea on the road to recovery, and is set to miss another chunk of games for the blue's leading up to the World Cup.

Chelsea have been unlucky with injuries lately, with Kante joining Wesley Fofana and now Reece James on the treatment table in the last week alone. L'Equipe first broke the story last night, stating Kante would miss around five games, and Graham Potter has now confirmed the news.

It is a blow for Chelsea, who could have done with the French midfielder coming into some tough games.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante has suffered an injury set-back.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Sunday's trip to play Aston Villa in the Premier League, Graham Potter had this to say about the new injury that Kante sustained.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s a setback, it’s not good news”

“He's due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s not positive news… I can't give you anymore”.

N'Golo Kante has been injured since Chelsea drew 2-2 to Tottenham Hotspur, and is now expected to miss at least another five games. The injury could get worst if the specialist believes surgery is needed, making Kante a doubt for the World Cup.

Chelsea are likely looking at this injury situation and will be in no rush to offer Kante a contract extension in the coming months, the club may accept his time us up and look for a new midfielder in January.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Reece James
News

Reece James' Knee Injury May Require Surgery

By Luka Foley
Ralph Hasenhuttl
Transfer News

Report: Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Joe Shields Has Joined Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo with a bicycle kick vs Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Re-Visit Cristiano Ronaldo Interest In January

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Competition For AC Milan's Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Transfer News

BREAKING: Joe Shields To Chelsea Is Now A Done Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Joe Shields Told To 'Stay Away' From Southampton Facilities

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Joe Shields Move To Chelsea 'Completed'

By Stephen Smith
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Never Bid £50million For Southampton's Romeo Lavia

By Dylan McBennett