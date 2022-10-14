BREAKING: Graham Potter Speaks On N'Golo Kante Injury

N'Golo Kante suffered an injury set-back midweek in training for Chelsea on the road to recovery, and is set to miss another chunk of games for the blue's leading up to the World Cup.

Chelsea have been unlucky with injuries lately, with Kante joining Wesley Fofana and now Reece James on the treatment table in the last week alone. L'Equipe first broke the story last night, stating Kante would miss around five games, and Graham Potter has now confirmed the news.

It is a blow for Chelsea, who could have done with the French midfielder coming into some tough games.

N'Golo Kante has suffered an injury set-back. IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Sunday's trip to play Aston Villa in the Premier League, Graham Potter had this to say about the new injury that Kante sustained.

“It’s a setback, it’s not good news”

“He's due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s not positive news… I can't give you anymore”.

N'Golo Kante has been injured since Chelsea drew 2-2 to Tottenham Hotspur, and is now expected to miss at least another five games. The injury could get worst if the specialist believes surgery is needed, making Kante a doubt for the World Cup.

Chelsea are likely looking at this injury situation and will be in no rush to offer Kante a contract extension in the coming months, the club may accept his time us up and look for a new midfielder in January.

Read More Chelsea Stories