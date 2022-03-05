Skip to main content
Breaking: Marcos Alonso to Miss Chelsea's Clash With Burnley Due to Positive Covid-19 Test

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has not been included in his side's squad to face Burnley after having tested positive for Covid-19.

Alonso has appeared in 19 of Chelsea's 25 fixtures so far this season following starting left-back Ben Chilwell suffering an ACL injury earlier in the season.

imago1006992089h

As reported by Nathan Gissing, Alonso has been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, which is why he has not featured in the side's lineup for Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are set to face Burnley on matchday 28 of the Premier League season as they look to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Read More

In his place, will start Saúl Ñíguez at left wing-back who scored the first of his side's three goals against Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

imago1010217723h

Since Chilwell picked up his ACL injury, the Blues have struggled in that position, having tried out the likes of Christian Pulisic, Malang Sarr and 17-year-old Lewis Hall in the position.

The European champions were also desperate to recall their loan options Emerson Palmieri and Kenedy over the January transfer window in an attempt to bolster their strengths on the left flank.

After successfully recalling Kenedy, the Brazilian has only made one appearance for his side which came in their midweek FA Cup tie with Luton.

