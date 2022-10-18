BREAKING: N'Golo Kante Expected To Miss Four Months After Hamstring Surgery

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante may have played some of his final games for Chelsea, after it was today revealed that the Frenchman is likely to miss four months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue.

The issue was a recurring issue in the career of Kante, having recovered from it earlier this month only to be back on the treatment table soon after and unavailable for selection for the blues.

Chelsea are unlikely to renew the players contract, and the next few months could be the last of his career at the club.

N'Golo Kante will be out for around four months after his hamstring surgery. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As confirmed by Adam Newson, N'Golo Kante is expected to miss four months of football after undergoing surgery on a recurring hamstring issue. The issue has kept the midfielder out since the Spurs draw, and the surgery was unavoidable.

Chelsea will have to make due without the player for four months now, which may make them dip into the transfer market in January. The club want two new midfielders, and it would not be surprising to see the first of those signed in the nearest window.

Kante has been a brilliant servant to Chelsea, and is wanted by some top clubs next summer when he becomes a free agent. Barcelona and Juventus will monitor how he recovers from this hamstring surgery, with both clubs interested in his signature.

A sad time for Kante, but one he will come back stronger from.

