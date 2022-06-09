Breaking: One Chelsea Player Named In PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been announced and one Chelsea player has been included.

IMAGO / PA Images

The shortlists for inclusion were drawn up by members of the players union and then voted for by players across the English leagues.

The Premier League team consists of six players from runners-up Liverpool, three from Champions Manchester City, and one each from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Alisson Becker is rewarded for a brilliant season in goal for Liverpool by taking his place as keeper in the lineup.

In defence, Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold (both Liverpool) are joined by the departing Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea).

German international Rudiger excelled under Thomas Tuchel for the Blues and he will be a huge loss after his contract expired and he made the decision to move to Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

The three-man midfield contains Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva (both Manchester City), and Liverpool's Spanish international playmaker, Thiago Alcantara.

In attack Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane (both Liverpool), and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) complete the star-studded XI.

