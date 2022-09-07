BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel Has Been Sacked By Chelsea

Despite a recent display of bad form and three away losses on the bounce, many Chelsea fans will wake up this morning shocked after the decision to part ways with the German manager.

Chelsea went into their Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb sixth in the Premier League coming off an unconvincing 2-1 win against West Ham United.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues were embarrassed in Tuchels 100th game for the club, an early goal from Mislav Orsic was enough for the Croatian side to hold out for a 1-0 win and head top of Group E after game week one of the Champions League leaving Chelsea bottom.

Chelsea released a statement this morning on the matter which read.

" As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

IMAGO / PA Images

It is believed that the sacking has nothing to do with the poor form of the side recently. According to BBC journalist Alistair Magowan, the German manager lost the support of the players and the board.

Tuchel now becomes the second manager in the Premier League to be sacked this season after Scott Parker parted with Bournemouth after their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool only weeks ago.

As of now, the coaching staff will take over until a new manager has been found, with the likes of Graham Potter and Zinedine Zidane already rumoured to be early front runners for the job.

