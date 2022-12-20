Skip to main content
BREAKING: Wesley Fofana Injured In Friendly Match With Brentford

IMAGO / Action Plus

Wesley Fofana has reportedly been injured in a behind closed doors friendly match against Brentford.

Wesley Fofana has reportedly suffered yet another setback at the start of his Chelsea career, as he has been injured in the behind closed doors friendly match between Chelsea and Brentford.

Chelsea beat Brentford 5-1 in the game, with Kai Havertz scoring a hat-trick, but it will be marred by the injury to Wesley Fofana.

The news broke just after the game had finished.

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana was injured in the behind closed doors game against Brentford at Cobham.

According to Simon Phillips, Wesley Fofana has been injured in the behind closed doors friendly game against Brentford today. The player came off the pitch holding his knee.

There is no news yet on the severity of the injury, but Fofana did go off the pitch holding his knee. Having just recovered from a knee injury, there is concern among the staff at Chelsea.

Further tests are expected to be ran on the player in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. It is another tough set back for the player so close to the return of the Premier League.

Chelsea won the game 5-1, but Graham Potter will not be able to celebrate the victory due to yet another injury. Armando Broja's season ended against Aston Villa last week, and Fofana will be hoping he has not met the same fate.

A disappointing evening for Wesley Fofana, and a now nervous wait to see how bad the injury is.

