Brendan Rodgers Hails Ben Chilwell Ahead of Leicester City vs Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers has praised Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell ahead of Leicester City's clash against Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chilwell worked under Rodgers at Leicester but departed for the capital in the summer of 2020 as Chelsea splashed the cash on reinforcements.

The 24-year-old was earned his regular place back in the side under Tuchel after a difficult summer, which has seen him bag three goals already this term in 10 appearances.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

He will come up against his former side at the weekend once again and Rodgers was asked to comment on the England international.

“He’s a very talented player and he was great to work with here," said Rodgers in his pre-match press conference.

"He’s now moved on and it takes a bit of time. I said that to him before he left, that it takes a bit of time to adjust to the expectation.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"He’s playing in a more advanced position so that allows him to get into the box. I always wish him well, and the club did well when we moved on.”

Rodgers is expecting a difficult challenge from Chilwell and the league leaders when they visit the Midlands on Saturday in the first game back since the international break.

He added: “It’s a big challenge because they’re a fantastic team. Thomas (Tuchel) has got them organised and working well. They have an outstanding manager and an incredible squad of players who have the confidence of winning a big title.

"They can bring players in and it doesn’t make a difference. The level is really high tactically and technically. When you play the big teams, you need to be at the top of your game, you need to be relentless in your work, and you need a bit of luck as well. We’ll be ready for it.”

