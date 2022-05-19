Brendan Rodgers on 'Outstanding Manager' Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hailed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Friday, labelling him an 'outstanding manager' ahead of the two sides' clash on Thursday evening.

The Blues are ready to host the Foxes as they look to secure third place in this season's Premier League table, while the away side will look to jump to eighth place ahead of Wolves.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Stamford Bridge on Thursday, Rodgers praised Blues manager Tuchel.

"I am a big admirer of Chelsea and the team and the work Thomas has done there," he told the press. "I would actually go as far as saying they are the best team we’ve played, when we played them earlier on this season when they were at the top of their game.

"I thought they were outstanding. From that moment, or not long after, they’d lost some players.

"I’ve said it before, even squads like Chelsea, you need your top players available and over the course of the time, if players are out, key players that make the systems function to the highest level, then obviously the distractions going on behind the scenes, that is a challenge.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"But what I do know is, they’ve got an outstanding manager who has done a fantastic job since he’s been in there, they’ve got a group of really good players, top, top talents.

"I see them losing the final, they have so much courage, they keep getting there, you’d rather be in there fighting than losing finals. Of course you want to win, but you’d rather be arriving there knowing that it’s going to drop your way and you’re going to win in the future.

"Top team, top players, and they are in the Champions League next season and I expect them to be up there challenging again next year."

