Skip to main content

Brendan Rodgers on 'Outstanding Manager' Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hailed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Friday, labelling him an 'outstanding manager' ahead of the two sides' clash on Thursday evening.

The Blues are ready to host the Foxes as they look to secure third place in this season's Premier League table, while the away side will look to jump to eighth place ahead of Wolves.

imago1011778155h

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Stamford Bridge on Thursday, Rodgers praised Blues manager Tuchel.

"I am a big admirer of Chelsea and the team and the work Thomas has done there," he told the press. "I would actually go as far as saying they are the best team we’ve played, when we played them earlier on this season when they were at the top of their game.

"I thought they were outstanding. From that moment, or not long after, they’d lost some players.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I’ve said it before, even squads like Chelsea, you need your top players available and over the course of the time, if players are out, key players that make the systems function to the highest level, then obviously the distractions going on behind the scenes, that is a challenge.

imago1012051901h

"But what I do know is, they’ve got an outstanding manager who has done a fantastic job since he’s been in there, they’ve got a group of really good players, top, top talents.

"I see them losing the final, they have so much courage, they keep getting there, you’d rather be in there fighting than losing finals. Of course you want to win, but you’d rather be arriving there knowing that it’s going to drop your way and you’re going to win in the future.

"Top team, top players, and they are in the Champions League next season and I expect them to be up there challenging again next year."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012055725h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Why Chelsea Have to Rebuild This Summer Not Improve

By Matt Debono8 hours ago
imago1011590547h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Does Not Trust' Ian Maatsen Ahead of Dortmund Loan

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1011113885h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Matt Debono9 hours ago
imago1011951047h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's 2021/22 Season Following FA Cup Final Defeat

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1011990643h
News

Timo Werner Ruled Out of Chelsea Clash Vs Leicester Due to Hamstring Injury

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1012059286h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Got Up to After Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1007476442h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Plans to Reintegrate Callum Hudson-Odoi & Ben Chilwell Into Chelsea Squad

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago
imago1011778155h
News

Brendan Rodgers Hails 'Top Team' Chelsea Ahead of Stamford Bridge Visit

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago