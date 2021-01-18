NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Brendan Rodgers provides Jamie Vardy injury update ahead of Chelsea clash

Author:
Publish date:

Brendan Rodgers hope to have Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy fit to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy was forced off in stoppage time in the Foxes 2-0 win against Southampton at the weekend.

And Leicester welcome a Chelsea side to the Midlands sitting in third place in the league, and will be keen to have Vardy available on Tuesday. 

leicester-city-v-southampton-premier-league (1)

Rodgers offered an update on the 34-year-old's fitness and hopes to have him available for selection. 

"We hope so," Rodgers said as quoted by

football.london

"It was obviously sore and restrictive for him, so we thought we would take him off towards the end and give him some sort of breather. It was that impingement he gets on his hip."

Leicester have a fully fit squad other than Papy Mendy who could miss out with a neck injury. 

"Papy Mendy just has a slight strain in his neck, so we'll see how he is, but apart from that, everyone else will be fine. We've got a fully fit squad, virtually, which puts us in a good place."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

CHO vs Morecambe
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: N'Golo Kante out, Callum Hudson-Odoi & Jorginho to start

leicester-city-v-southampton-premier-league
News

Brendan Rodgers provides Jamie Vardy injury update ahead of Chelsea clash

Chelsea's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater plays the ball during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on October 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
News

Danny Drinkwater completes loan move to Kasimpasa until end of the season

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-man-city (8)
News

Chelsea dealt injury blow as N'Golo Kante misses Leicester City clash with hamstring injury

48455609 (1)
News

Frank Lampard delivers update on AC Milan-bound Fikayo Tomori

tomori
Transfer News

AC Milan set to announce Fikayo Tomori arrival - loan move with option to buy to be made official by tomorrow

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea (4)
News

Chelsea team news to face Leicester City: N'Golo Kante ruled out with hamstring injury

Haaland vs Leipzig 2
Transfer News

Chelsea willing to break the bank in pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer