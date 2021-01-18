Brendan Rodgers provides Jamie Vardy injury update ahead of Chelsea clash

Brendan Rodgers hope to have Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy fit to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy was forced off in stoppage time in the Foxes 2-0 win against Southampton at the weekend.

And Leicester welcome a Chelsea side to the Midlands sitting in third place in the league, and will be keen to have Vardy available on Tuesday.

Rodgers offered an update on the 34-year-old's fitness and hopes to have him available for selection.

"It was obviously sore and restrictive for him, so we thought we would take him off towards the end and give him some sort of breather. It was that impingement he gets on his hip."

Leicester have a fully fit squad other than Papy Mendy who could miss out with a neck injury.

"Papy Mendy just has a slight strain in his neck, so we'll see how he is, but apart from that, everyone else will be fine. We've got a fully fit squad, virtually, which puts us in a good place."

