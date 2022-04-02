Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Brentford Defeat Was An 'Unthankful' Game for Edouard Mendy, Admits Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled his side's 4-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon as an 'unthankful' game for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese man between the sticks had a fantastic game in his side's first clash with Brentford, however this time round he conceded four goals.

The 30-year-old went down within the first 20 minutes on the day, appearing to be suffering some sort of knee injury, and many will wonder whether that played a part in why he conceded the four goals.

imago1010996220h

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel was questioned on what he made of Mendy's performance, to which he appeared to back up his starting goalkeeper.

"Actually, I have to watch it again," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I think it is an unthankful game for a goalkeeper. Also for him, he has a lot to process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That's why he goes and plays these tight matches – a rematch of the African Cup Final to qualify for the Qatar World Cup. He does another penalty shootout and he can feel it.

"He is part of the team and unfortunately, he couldn't help us like he did in the first match."

imago1011001855h

Tuchel was later questioned as to whether his side have any injuries, with many undoubtedly questioning whether Mendy is at 100% fitness, to which the German tactician replied:

"We have nobody injured."

Whether or not Mendy is fit enough to start against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening is yet to be seen, but Kepa Arrizabalaga will no doubt be eager to fight for a start himself, should Mendy not be well enough.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0041825529h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Phone Call From Chelsea Teammate Mason Mount Following World Cup Draw

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011002879h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea's Brentford Defeat Wasn't Impacted By Upcoming Real Madrid Tie

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010919035h
News

Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Offers His Honest Verdict on World Cup Draw

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010700133h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Keeping an Eye on Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011002870h
News

Thomas Tuchel's Makes Chelsea Admission After Shock Brentford Thrashing

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011000371h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Patience After First Premier League Defeat Since January

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011003384h
News

Thomas Tuchel Slams Chelsea's Immature Defending in Brentford Loss

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010999862h
News

Thomas Tuchel Claims Chelsea Players 'Looked Mentally Tired' in 4-1 Loss to Brentford

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago