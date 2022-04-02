Brentford Defeat Was An 'Unthankful' Game for Edouard Mendy, Admits Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled his side's 4-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon as an 'unthankful' game for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese man between the sticks had a fantastic game in his side's first clash with Brentford, however this time round he conceded four goals.

The 30-year-old went down within the first 20 minutes on the day, appearing to be suffering some sort of knee injury, and many will wonder whether that played a part in why he conceded the four goals.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel was questioned on what he made of Mendy's performance, to which he appeared to back up his starting goalkeeper.

"Actually, I have to watch it again," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I think it is an unthankful game for a goalkeeper. Also for him, he has a lot to process.

"That's why he goes and plays these tight matches – a rematch of the African Cup Final to qualify for the Qatar World Cup. He does another penalty shootout and he can feel it.

"He is part of the team and unfortunately, he couldn't help us like he did in the first match."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel was later questioned as to whether his side have any injuries, with many undoubtedly questioning whether Mendy is at 100% fitness, to which the German tactician replied:

"We have nobody injured."

Whether or not Mendy is fit enough to start against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening is yet to be seen, but Kepa Arrizabalaga will no doubt be eager to fight for a start himself, should Mendy not be well enough.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube