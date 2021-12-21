Brentford vs Chelsea in Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Confirmed to Go Ahead

Brentford have confirmed the Carabao Cup quarter final clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night will go ahead following discussions between the clubs and EFL.

Games have been subject to postponement in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks within camps. Brentford will play their first match in 12 days since December 10 following two cancellations. While Chelsea had a request on Sunday against Wolves rejected.

Thomas Tuchel's side are still struggling with availability problems, however Wednesday's cup tie at the Brentford Community Stadium will go ahead, as it stands, the Bees have confirmed.

In a statement released by Brentford on Tuesday afternoon, it read: "Based on discussions between Brentford, Chelsea and the EFL, tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup tie at the Brentford Community Stadium is on .

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Both Clubs will of course be monitoring the COVID-19 case rates but, as things stand, preparations are in full swing for the game."

The EFL released a statement on Monday confirming that all ties would be played should the clubs be able to meet the criteria of 14 players being available.

"The EFL can confirm that its programme of games in the League, Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy will continue with fixtures to be played where it is safe to do so, and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by Clubs."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel isn't taking any risks with his squad and confirmed changes will be made to prioritise his team's health.

He said: "It can happen tomorrow that we prioritise the health, not the game against Villa, but the health and do not take any risk for some of our players."

While the hosts Brentford are in much better shape and Thomas Frank confirmed they will send out a strong side to win the game to try to progress into the semi-finals.

"We will put a strong team out, I don't know what Chelsea will do. We've not played for 10 days now. My idea was to rotate anyway but we will go to win. We'll be difficult to play against."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube