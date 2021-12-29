Brighton Boss Graham Potter Heaps Praise on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Clash

Brighton boss Graham Potter has heaped praise on the Seagulls' upcoming opponents Chelsea as they prepare to face off.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 3-1 win at Villa Park, whilst Brighton looked impressive as they beat Brentford 2-0.

Speaking to the press via sussexlive.co.uk, Potter has previewed the clash and heaped praise on Chelsea.

He said: "Chelsea are the champions of Europe so they have got fantastic players all over the pitch.

"Great organisation from Thomas Tuchel and his staff. They are a fantastic team and are pushing for the Premier League title. It's a huge challenge and we are looking forward to that."

Potter has received praise for the way he has got his Brighton side playing, having accumulated one of the highest expected goals per 90 minutes last season.

His side currently sit 11th in the Premier League, knowing that a win could put them as high as 9th and just a couple of points off Manchester United.

Tuchel returned the favour, admitting that he is a fan of Potter's Brighton as he spoke ahead of the clash.

“I like them a lot,” Tuchel said on Brighton.

“I think it is a great club and a great coach. It is a great approach, how they play the game. When you switch on the TV and watch them, you clearly see an idea of how they want to play. They are a tough side to beat.

“I know they (have) struggled a bit with the results but I think they deserve in general a bit more than they have.. They create much more than they have actually on points."

