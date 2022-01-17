Brighton Boss Graham Potter Relishes Clash Against 'World Class' Chelsea

Brighton boss Graham Potter has revealed he is looking forward to testing himself and his team against one of the best teams in the world, Chelsea as the Seagulls prepare for Tuesday's Premier League clash.

The Englishman's side came away from Stamford Bridge with a point in the reverse fixture last month.

Speaking to Brighton's club media ahead of the match, Potter previewed the upcoming match.

He said: "Chelsea do what they do very, very well - at a world class level. It will be a great challenge.

"They've been a back three, went to a four against Tottenham. They have that flexibility. Always very strong. Set plays very good.

"Defensively, so hard to create chances against. In attack they have various options, can go with (Romelu) Lukaku or have movement with (Kai) Havertz and (Timo) Werner. Plenty of flexibility there."



This comes after Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Potter, stating that he is a fantastic manager.

"They have a very unique style of playing, strong squad, strong coach with a strong belief in what they are doing. There are a lot of things to be aware of, what we need to do in the best level possible." he said.

Chelsea will be hoping that they can get back to winning ways in the Premier League in their last away match before heading to Abu Dhabi to participate in the Club World Cup, looking to bring home another trophy under Tuchel.

