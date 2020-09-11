Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter thinks Chelsea will want to compete for the Premier League title this season.

The Seagulls and Chelsea face off on Monday evening in their opening game of the new season, and Potter believes the 'intentions are clear' from Frank Lampard and his side.

Chelsea have recruited heavily this summer in the transfer window, making seven signings, including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.

Of those new arrivals, Werner and Havertz are expected to make their Chelsea debuts at the Amex on Monday.

Despite the Blues' gap to Liverpool and Manchester City last season, Potter has made a bold prediction for Lampard's side ahead of the new season.

"The intention is clear [from Chelsea]," said Potter. "They want to compete at the top. They had a really good season in terms of finishing fourth with a transfer embargo and introducing new young players and playing in the Champions League.

"I'm guessing for a club like Chelsea and for someone like Frank [Lampard] who has competed at the top for most of his career, they will want to push on and try to compete for the title.

"It looks like they have recruited well and got some really good players in to addition to the good players they have already, and they will be a strong side, there’s no doubt about that.

"We expect them to be a force again, but this is the Premier League and we look forward to the challenge."

Lampard brushed off all title talk and refused to make any predictions ahead of Monday's opener.

"I'm not interested in other people; other people can talk about whether we challenge or not," said Lampard ahead of league opener against Brighton.

"For me, we finished a lot of points behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the last two seasons, as has everybody else, that's the way that the league has gone.

"So we have to first look at closing the gap, and build confidence, by getting the team working well together.

"I'm not jumping ahead and making any predictions on us."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube