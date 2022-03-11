British Billionaire Nick Candy Remains Interested in Chelsea Despite Roman Abramovich Sanction

British billionaire and Chelsea fan Nick Candy has confirmed he is still pursuing a bid for the Club after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The Russian listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning, freezing his UK assets including Chelsea.

Whilst initial reports revealed that Abramovich could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

Therefore, speaking to Sportmail, Candy has now confirmed that he is still interested in purchasing the Club which he supports.

IMAGO / Parsons Media

"We are examining the details of the announcement and we are still interested in making a bid,'" a spokesperson for Candy told Sportsmail. "Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans."

Candy previously put his hat in the ring to take over from Abramovich, discussing his plans for Chelsea.

"Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party (or consortium) and we have serious interest from several international partners," it was stated.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four. The club deserves a world class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy's unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision."

Furthermore, the Saudi Media consortium are also still interested in pursuing a bid for the Club after previously outlining their desire for a purchase to the Raine Group.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' previously interested in the Club, it is unclear as to how many are still interested alongside Candy and the Saudi Media consortium.

